‘Catch-22’ and ‘Oz’ Star Dies at 80

1
‘Stranger Things’ Isn’t Over Yet as Netflix Teases What’s Next
BACK IN THE UPSIDE DOWN
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.05.26 10:44AM EST 
Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown
Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown at the "Stranger Things" Season 5 World Premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on November 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Stranger Things has not yet ended. On Monday, following a season finale that crashed Netflix on New Year’s Eve, the streamer announced that a documentary about the hit series will premiere on Jan. 12. “A decade after rewiring pop culture, Stranger Things returns for its final chapter,” reads the synopsis of One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5, which is described as a “sweeping behind-the-scenes chronicle that follows the cast, creators, and crew as they bring the final season to life—and say goodbye to the show that changed them forever.” The series’ creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer—known as the Duffer Brothers—said in a statement that they wanted to revive behind-the-scenes storytelling, explaining that watching such documentaries while growing up taught them “the real nuts and bolts of how a massive production actually gets made.” The show—whose first season premiered on July 15, 2016—demonstrated its continuing appeal with its final season, crossing 1.2 billion total views ahead of the release of Season 5, Volume 2. That milestone put it above any other series in Netflix history, based on calculations dividing the total time any portion of the series has ever been streamed by the combined runtimes of all available episodes.

2
‘Industry’ Star Opens Up About Cancer Battle
SURVIVOR
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.05.26 11:10AM EST 
Marisa Abela
Marisa Abela attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England.

Industry actress Marisa Abela, 29, is opening up about her battle with thyroid cancer that unfolded just as her career was taking off. In a candid interview with The Times, Abela revealed she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer at 23—the same year she landed her recurring role as Yasmin on the HBO drama. Abela told the outlet she is now cancer-free and “all in the clear.” But recovery, she said, has come with lasting consequences. Because her thyroid no longer functions, Abela told the outlet that she will need to take medication for the rest of her life. The actress also recalled fearing the diagnosis—and surgery—could end her career before it truly began. After an eight-hour operation, she told the outlet, seeing her stapled and bloodied neck in the mirror left her thinking, “That’s it, my career is over.” Instead, Abela’s career surged. Since her diagnosis, she has appeared in Back to Black, Black Bag, and Barbie. Now in remission, she said the experience reshaped her priorities, giving her “real perspective on what’s important and what’s not.” Abela married longtime partner Jamie Bogyo, 31, in September, calling the celebration an “amazing, big party” attended by close friends—including her Industry’s castmates.

3

‘Catch-22’ and ‘Oz’ Star Dies at 80

LEGEND
Meera Navlakha
Published 01.05.26 10:38AM EST 
Faces at the game: Merv Griffin, Joe Kapp, Mitchell Ryan, Jon Korkes from the film 'Two-Minute Warning', 1976. (Photo by Universal/Getty Images)
Faces at the game: Merv Griffin, Joe Kapp, Mitchell Ryan, Jon Korkes from the film 'Two-Minute Warning', 1976.

Actor Jon Korkes, renowned for a handful of memorable roles, has died at 80. His death was announced by New York City’s Stella Adler Studio of Acting, where Korkes taught acting from 2008 until November 2025. “Jon’s extraordinary career spanned more than five decades,” the Stella Adler Studio wrote in an announcement on Facebook. “Jon’s legacy lives on through the countless actors he inspired… on stage, on screen, and in the classroom. He will be deeply missed." The studio added, “He loved teaching, and his students knew it.” Korkes was born on Dec. 4, 1945, and raised in Marblehead, Massachusetts. His acting career began off-Broadway in 1968. Korkes notably appeared in Mike Nichols’ Catch-22 and Alan Arkin’s adaptation of Little Murders, and played corrections officer Tom Robinson in the television drama Oz in its final three seasons. His other acting credits include All in the Family, The Jury, Law & Order, and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. According to the studio, Korkes also taught a master class for actors in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

4
Flight Grounded After Terrifying Mid-Air Inferno
CLOSE CALL
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 01.05.26 8:44AM EST 
Published 01.05.26 8:41AM EST 
BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 09: A EasyJet aircraft that arrives at Bristol Airport, on December 9, 2025 in Bristol, England. With projections for passenger traffic to more than double by 2050, aviation carbon emissions are projected to increase, especially in relation to other sectors as their emissions decline. Global commitments to reducing future Co2 carbon emissions will mean a huge investment is needed in green and renewable energy sources and infrastructure such as solar and wind farms so that economies can transition from getting energy from carbon and fossil fuels to that generated by clean sources. (Photo by Anna Barclay/Getty Images)
A EasyJet aircraft that arrives at Bristol Airport, on December 9, 2025 in Bristol, England.

An easyJet flight was forced to make an emergency landing after its engine burst into flames mid-air. The Airbus A320-200 from Milan to Lamezia Terme in Italy was operating as usual during a routine flight on Dec. 27 when its right engine suddenly started “emitting flames” as it prepared for landing, aviation outlets reported, prompting the crew to immediately shut down the burning engine. After following emergency procedures, the pilots performed a routine landing, miraculously touching down just two minutes behind schedule with all passengers and crew departing the craft unharmed. Aviation reports later classified the fire as “uncontained,” with video footage shared on Facebook showing disintegrated engine parts. The aircraft was subsequently put out of commission for six days while it underwent a full inspection, repair and engine replacement. “The safety of our customers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority,” an easyJet spokesperson said in a statement, confirming the aircraft was met by emergency services on the tarmac as a precaution.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

5
Alarming Number of Americans Turn to ChatGPT for Medical Help
DIGI DOC
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 01.05.26 11:32AM EST 
An artificial hand is seen pointing a finger onto a mobile phone screen displaying the Apple App Store with the Chat GPT app in this photo illustration on 29 October, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland.
An artificial hand is seen pointing a finger onto a mobile phone screen displaying the Apple App Store with the Chat GPT app in this photo illustration.

Americans are increasingly treating ChatGPT as a stand-in for their personal physician, with 40 million saying they use it to get health information, according to a new report. Over 5 percent of all messages sent to the artificial intelligence program worldwide are related to health, despite the complex, personal, and case-specific nature of medicine and health-care systems. In the new report from OpenAI via Axios, 55 percent of U.S. respondents said they’d used ChatGPT to “check or explore symptoms,” 48 percent used it to “understand medical terms or instructions,” and 44 percent have used it to “learn about treatment options.” People are also relying on it to better understand their health insurance coverage, compare rates, spot overcharges, and even appeal rejected claims, with 1.6 to 1.9 million insurance-related searches per week. The data also suggests people are turning to ChatGPT when access to medical care is limited, with underserved rural communities sending “an average of nearly 600,000 health care-related messages every week,” and with 7 in 10 queries coming outside normal hours, Axios reports. The data does not include other AI tools, such as those presented at the top of a Google search.

6
Oscar Nominee Facing Eviction Greenlights Fundraiser to Pay His $60K Rent
👍👍👍
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 01.05.26 6:35AM EST 
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 17: Actor Mickey Rourke attends the TEATRO Even Summer White Affair at Skybar on June 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Oscar nominee Mickey Rourke has approved a GoFundMe set up to help him pay $59,100 in back rent, according to reports. The Hollywood Reporter reports that The Wrestler star has greenlit the fundraiser “Support Mickey to Prevent Eviction,” which at the time of writing has already raised more than $50,000 from 1,300 donations. A three-day eviction notice was given to the 9 1/2 Weeks star on Dec. 18, according to the Los Angeles Times, with those close to the 73-year-old saying he’s going through a “very difficult time.” “Mickey Rourke is currently facing a very difficult and urgent situation: he is at risk of being evicted from his home,” the GoFundMe says. “Life doesn’t always move in a straight line, and despite everything Mickey has given through his work and his life, he is now dealing with a challenging financial moment that has put his housing at risk.” The fundraiser was set up by a friend and member of his management team, Liya-Joelle Jones, who told THR, “It’s been incredibly touching to see how many people care about him and want to help.” The Daily Beast has contacted Rourke’s representatives for comment.

7
Chelsea Handler Delivers Touching Rob Reiner Tribute at Critics Choice Awards
HONORING ICONS
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 01.04.26 10:47PM EST 
Chelsea Handler, Rob Reiner, and Michele Singer
Getty Images

Comedian Chelsea Handler led a heartfelt tribute to the Oscar-nominated filmmaker Rob Reiner, who was found dead alongside his wife, Michele Singer, in their California home last month. “Everyone in this room knows that the nicest guy in Hollywood was Rob Reiner,” Handler, 50, said. “Anyone who ever spent time with Rob Reiner knows that the minute that you met him, he felt like an old friend. When you were in a conversation with him, he was present, he was focused, and he was funny, and he would ask you tons of questions, whether you were discussing politics or film or the latest beauty trends.” Handler said that Reiner, 78, and Singer, 70, were “tireless” in advocating for several important causes—such as early childhood development and LGBTQ+ rights. Handler said it all stemmed “from one basic idea: decency. That we should all look out for each other. And I think we can all agree that we definitely need more of that. So let’s use tonight as a reminder of that decency and as a reminder of everything Rob and Michele represented and fought so hard for.” The couple’s son Nick, 32, has been arrested in connection with their deaths.

8
Maduro and Wife’s First Court Date Revealed
ALL EYES
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 01.04.26 6:54PM EST 
RTS36MTW_iudrkv

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, March 12, 2020.

Manaure Quintero/Reuters

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores are set to make their first court appearance on Monday. The noontime hearing will be before Clinton-appointed U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein, according to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The Latin American autocrat, 63, and his wife, 69, were extracted from their residence in a military complex in Caracas early Saturday morning after the U.S. launched airstrikes on the Venezuelan capital and neighboring areas. They arrived in New York on Saturday night and were brought to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where they will await facing federal charges related to cocaine importation and possession of machine guns and destructive devices. “They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in an X post. The U.S. government accused Maduro of leading a drug trafficking operation in 2020, which the Venezuelan leader denied. In November, the U.S. declared Cartel of the Suns a foreign terrorist organization, bolstering its legal justifications for ousting Maduro.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

9
Tennis Champion Breaks Up With Professional Players Association
BREAK POINT
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Updated 01.05.26 2:13AM EST 
Published 01.04.26 5:42PM EST 
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball against Italy's Jannik Sinner during the semi-final of the Six Kings Slam exhibition tennis tournament in Riyadh on October 16, 2025. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP) (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)
AFP via Getty Images

Novak Djokovic is cutting ties with the professional tennis association he co-founded. The Serbian 24-time Grand Slam champion, 38, announced that he is departing from the Professional Tennis Players Association over “ongoing concerns regarding transparency, governance, and the way my voice and image have been represented.” The group was founded by Djokovic and former Canadian tennis star Vasek Pospisil in 2021. “I am proud of the vision that Vasek and I shared when founding the PTPA, giving players a stronger, independent voice - but it has become clear that my values and approach are no longer aligned with the current direction of the organization,” Djokovic, a noted anti-vaccine crusader, wrote on X. “I will continue to focus on my tennis, my family, and contributing to the sport in ways that reflect my principles and integrity. I wish the players and those involved the best as they move forward, but for me, this chapter is now closed.” The move comes as the PTPA sues tennis governing bodies ATP and WTA for “systemic abuse, anti-competitive practices, and a blatant disregard for player welfare.” Djokovic said in March that he did not agree with all parts of the antitrust lawsuit.

10
Joe Jonas Spotted Flirting in Post-Divorce Romance
LOVEBUG
Daysia Tolentino
Published 01.04.26 4:24PM EST 
Joe Jonas attends Disney+'s "A Very Jonas Christmas Movie" New York Premiere at New York City Center on November 10, 2025 in New York City.
Joe Jonas attends Disney+'s "A Very Jonas Christmas Movie" New York Premiere at New York City Center on November 10, 2025 in New York City.

“Cake by the Ocean” singer Joe Jonas is hard launching his new flame Tatiana Gabriela. She is best known for starring in Bad Bunny’s ‘‘Baile Inolvidable’’ music video and modeling in campaigns for brands like Diane von Furstenberg. After settling his divorce with Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner in late 2024, the middle Jonas brother has kept it lowkey in the romance department. He has dated casually since splitting with his ex-wife, citing the experience as inspiration for a song off his latest solo album, Music for People Who Believe in Love. Now, Jonas has seemingly confirmed his relationship after commenting a drool emoji under Gabriela’s Instagram post celebrating New Year’s Eve. While the singer had a busy 2025 celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Jonas Brothers, he still had time to find new love. Sources tell Us Weekly that the two first began seeing each other last summer and that the model has met Jonas’ two young daughters.

