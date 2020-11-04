CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Category 4 Hurricane Eta Batters Nicaragua
110 MPH WINDS
Read it at Associated Press
Hurricane Eta, the 28th major storm to form over the Atlantic Ocean this season, has hit Nicaragua with Category 4 winds of 110 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. As it moved roughly 25 miles inland Tuesday, Eta downgraded in intensity to a Category 2 storm. Heavy rain and wind destroyed homes and caused rivers to overflow near the capital city of Managua, and thousands evacuated to shelters. Honduras, also hit by Eta’s rains from Sunday, reported that its first death was a 12-year-old girl who was caught in a mudslide caused by the storm.