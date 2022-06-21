CHEAT SHEET
Catfish Stabbing Sends a Florida Child to the Hospital
A child in Florida was stabbed in the chest by a catfish on Monday, sending them to the hospital. According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, the child, who is under the age of 10, was on a fishing trip at the time. In a tweet, the agency described the situation as a “trauma alert” and said that the child was having a difficult time breathing while en route to the hospital. According to officials, the catfish barb penetrated the child’s chest, lodging itself between one and one-and-a-half inches deep. Catfish spines do not sting, but can break skin and inject venom, causing subsequent swelling. The extent of the child’s injuries are not yet known and a Fire Rescue spokesperson called the event “very odd.”