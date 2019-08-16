CHEAT SHEET
CLEAR THE RUNWAY
Cathay Pacific CEO Steps Down Under Pressure From Beijing Over Hong Kong Protests
Cathay Pacific Airways announced Friday that CEO Rupert Hogg was stepping down to “take responsibility” following “recent events,” the Associated Press reports. Hogg had been under pressure from Beijing after it emerged that several employees of the Hong Kong-based carrier took part in pro-democracy demonstrations against China. John Slosar, Cathay Pacific’s chairman, issued a statement explaining that the airline needed new management after Hogg’s handling of employees “called into question” his commitment to safety and security. Earlier this week, Hogg threatened employees with “disciplinary consequences” if they engaged in “illegal protests.” China’s aviation regulator last week warned that any Cathay Pacific employees who “support or take part in illegal protests, violent actions, or overly radical behavior” would be banned from any flights to mainland China.