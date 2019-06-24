Indianapolis Catholic School Fires Gay Teacher to Save its ‘Identity’

A Catholic high school in Indianapolis has fired a gay teacher, which it says is necessary to avoid “forfeiting [its] Catholic identity.” Last week, the Archdiocese of Indianapolis cut ties with a different Catholic high school in the city over its decision continue employing a gay teacher. Cathedral High School announced Sunday that it wouldn't follow that example, and will fire one of its gay teachers in order to avoid a split with the archdiocese. Cathedral's board Chairman Matt Cohoat and President Rob Bridges posted a letter on the school's website announcing the decision to "separate" from the unnamed teacher. They explained that continuing to employ the teacher would “result in forfeiting our Catholic identity due to our employment of an individual living in contradiction to Catholic teaching on marriage.”