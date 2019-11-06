CHEAT SHEET

    French Actress Catherine Deneuve Hospitalized With Stroke

    REUTERS/Yara Nardi

    Oscar-nominated French actress Catherine Deneuve was hospitalized in Paris after suffering a minor stroke, her family said on Wednesday. The 76-year-old was filming a scene for new movie De Son Vivant when she had the ischemic stroke. Deneuve received her Academy Award nomination for Indochine in 1993 and a BAFTA nomination for Belle de Jour in 1969. The star appeared at the Venice Film Festival this year in Hirokazu Kore-eda’s latest project, The Truth, alongside Juliette Binoche.

