French Actress Catherine Deneuve Hospitalized With Stroke

Read it at Variety
Oscar-nominated French actress Catherine Deneuve was hospitalized in Paris after suffering a minor stroke, her family said on Wednesday. The 76-year-old was filming a scene for new movie De Son Vivant when she had the ischemic stroke. Deneuve received her Academy Award nomination for Indochine in 1993 and a BAFTA nomination for Belle de Jour in 1969. The star appeared at the Venice Film Festival this year in Hirokazu Kore-eda’s latest project, The Truth, alongside Juliette Binoche.