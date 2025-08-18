Catherine Zeta-Jones Says Owning Her Four Homes Is ‘Not Excessive’

Director Ben Stiller has revealed why he’s stepping away from the wildly successful hit show Severance for its third season. “Time is valuable,” the actor told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published Monday. Stiller, who noted that he has the “daunting milestone” of his 60th birthday in November, also admitted his time is limited. Outside of Severance, Stiller is shooting a World War II survival feature film in the spring and acting in the new Meet the Parents franchise film, Focker In-Law. “These things take time to come together,” Stiller said, “and the older you get, the more you realize that you only have so much time.” But the comedian hasn’t completely abandoned the show. Stiller worked alongside the Severance showrunner, Dan Erickson, and the writing team to prepare for his absence. Severance season one came out in February 2022 on Apple TV+, but it was season two that garnered 27 Emmy nominations and surpassed Ted Lasso to become the streaming service’s most-watched show. No official release date has been announced for the show’s third season.
Shop with ScoutedScore 30% Off Right Now During Levi's Back-to-School SaleTOP OF THE CLASSFrom jeans to jackets, Levi's has everything you need to look and feel fresh for a new school year—at a discount.
Support Gut Health and Metabolism With This Colostrum PowderRESET BUTTONHealthletic's colostrum is what your health has been missing.
Shop with ScoutedThis Peptide-Powered Complex Hydrates Skin in Just 8 HoursBARRIER BOOSTERPerricone MD's newest launch is a multitasking powerhouse.
The world record for the longest confirmed sniper kill was reportedly broken by a Ukrainian soldier who killed two Russian soldiers with a bullet from two and a half miles away. Footage shows the bullet piercing a glass window before striking the Russian troops and a flash of light could be seen as the bullet made impact. The record-breaking shot took place Thursday on the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad defensive line by Ukraine’s Ground Forces. The sniper platoon named Pryvyd (meaning “Ghost”), comprising of eight sniper units, was responsible for the shooting. The bullet was fired from a Aligator sniper rifle, according to United24 Media, which also reported that artificial intelligence helped break the world record by guiding the bullet and working alongside a drone reconnaissance complex. According to military reports, the Pryvyd unit has successfully taken out nearly a thousand Russian troops in this sector in the past year alone. While Moscow has attempted to breach Ukraine’s defensive lines by deploying around 110,000 troops to the area, the Ukrainian military confirmed Friday the region is still under their control. The previous world record was held by a fellow Ukrainian sniper, who set a record of 2.3 miles in 2023, also to take out a Russian adversary.
Actor Catherine Zeta-Jones doesn’t think owning four homes in three different countries is “excessive”—just “comfortable.” The Mask of Zorro and Wednesday star owns two homes in New York, one in Canada and one in Spain with her husband of 25 years, the actor Michael Douglas. “I know it sounds very jet set, and I love to surround myself with beauty but it’s not excessive, it’s very comfortable,” Zeta-Jones said during an interview with The Times of London. So comfortable in fact that she and Douglas can keep their Academy Awards in different houses. “Mine is in the country house in New York,” said Zeta-Jones, 55, who won the Oscar award for Best Supporting Actress in 2003 for her role as Velma Kelly in Chicago. “Michael’s is in the apartment in New York. We keep them apart, just in case, you know, there isn’t like hanky-panky going on there,” she added. Douglas, 80, won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for playing Gordo Gekko in the 1988 film Wall Street. Zeta-Jones currently stars as Morticia Addams in Netflix’s reimagining of the Addams family. She’s also shooting the Amazon series Kill Jackie and will appear alongside Natalie Portman in the film The Gallerist.
Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel posted an unhinged rant threatening to “throw down” with people at an airport after suffering a minor inconvenience. In a video on X captioned “Airport Drama,” the reality star grumbled about people attempting to cut in front of her while standing in line, and said she was feeling hostile. “You know what my favorite thing is at the airport? When you have to lean down to get something and there’s like, a big line, and you are like four inches behind that person, and then a person behind you decides to just plow past you just to get one spot ahead of you.” Frankel said she challenged the woman who moved past her, adding, “People are hostile at the airport, and once in a while you’re like ‘yeah, it’s that kinda morning, I’ll throw down.’ I look up at her and I say, ‘I will throw down.’” She then continued to rant about people “body-checking” her at airport security. “Yeah, people are a little hostile,” she concluded. “Myself included.”
Joe Caroff, the prolific graphic designer who created the iconic 007 pistol logo for the James Bond movies, died in New York on Sunday, the day before he would have turned 104. Caroff’s instantly recognizable logo was created for the first James Bond film, 1962’s Dr No. “I knew [Bond’s] designation was 007, and when I wrote the stem of the seven, I thought ‘That looks like the handle of a gun to me’. It was very spontaneous, no effort, it was an instant piece of creativity,” the designer said of his creation. In a 2022 documentary he noted, “I knew that 007 meant license to kill; that, I think, at an unconscious level, was the reason I knew the gun had to be in the logo.” Caroff was paid $300 for the classic logo, which has been used ever since in Bond films and merchandise, and received no royalties. However Caroff said it “bought me a lot of business” as it became “a little publicity piece for me.” Caroff also designed posters for films including West Side Story, A Hard Day’s Night, and Cabaret and retired in 2006 to concentrate on painting. His sons Peter and Michael said their father died in home hospice care in Manhattan.
Family Matters could soon be back. The show, which ended in 1998 and followed the Winslows and their beloved neighbor Steve Urkel in Chicago, has been pitched to Warner Bros. as an animated series. The idea came from Bryton James, who played Richie Crawford in the original. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, James shared that he “had an idea to take the show and turn it into an animated series.” While he didn’t go too deeply into what the plot would look like, the actor described “taking the old episodes and modernizing them,” revamping the show “from scratch for the new generation.” As it stands, there’s no green light yet. “It’s sitting in Warner Bros.’ hands right now,” he said, adding that he was “still trying” to get the idea off the ground but had “got pretty far along” with financial logistics and even getting the old cast on board.
Sydney Sweeney’s newest film Americana was met with disappointing numbers its first weekend in the box office following her American Eagle controversy. The film, which premiered Friday, came in 16th place after earning $840,000 across 1,100 theaters nationwide, each theater averaging $460, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Sweeney, who plays the lead as waitress Penny Jo Poplin, stars alongside Halsey, Tony Tost, Eric Dane, and Paul Walter Hauser in the crime thriller, where the characters attempt to find a rare Native American artifact. Sweeney promoted the film on her Instagram on Thursday, which was met with backlash from her audience. “Perfect, won’t be watching it,” said one user, with the comment garnering over 6,000 likes. The American Eagles advertisement that took the internet by storm featured Sweeney in a pair of American Eagle jeans, with a play on words with “jeans” and “genes” prompting many people to believe the ad was promoting eugenics. Multiple Republican politicians and even President Trump got involved in the controversy, with even more outrage ensuing after it became known that Sweeney was a registered Republican.
President Donald Trump, 79, seemingly caught a case of butterfingers, posting a random “Bela” in a Truth Social post just after rage posting over negative coverage of his flop meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The president’s cryptic message came just after he posted, “BIG PROGRESS ON RUSSIA. STAY TUNED! President DJT.” Nonetheless, the unclear “Bela” post still managed to rack up around 5,700 likes and 1,300 “retruths.” Some Truth Social commentators surmised that post was a precursor to his post thanking Belarus’ “POWERFUL LEADER,” President Aleksandr Lukashenko, for releasing 16 out of the 1,300 political prisoners swept up in the country’s crackdown on dissent, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. “I HOPE THE 1300 WILL SOON BE RELEASED, ALSO!” Trump added. One commentator under Trump’s post had a more biblical take on “Bela,” writing, “In this light, Bela embodies the hope inherent in God’s plan—a reminder that even amidst the darkest histories, there is potential for new beginnings and reclamation of purpose in His divine story.” Yet another commentator was less poetic, writing, “Bela! Trump has lost his mind. Stop making excuses for the old demented fool.” The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for clarification on the post.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has gone off the deep end trying to emulate the kind of viral appeal that won President Donald Trump the election last year. Newsom’s social media team dubbed the vice president JD “Just Dance” Vance on Saturday, giving him the kind of nickname for which the president has come to be known (“Sleepy Joe” Biden and Gavin “Newscum,” for example). In emulation of Trump, Newsom has also taken to posting on social media in all caps. “NOT EVEN JD ‘JUST DANCE’ VANCE CAN SAVE TRUMP FROM THE DISASTROUS MAPS ‘WAR’ HE HAS STARTED,” the governor’s office wrote on X Saturday. “I, THE PEACETIME GOVERNOR—OUR NATION’S FAVORITE—WILL SAVE AMERICA ONCE AGAIN." Asked by a reporter about the PR tactics, Newsom replied, “I’m just following [Trump’s] example. If you have issues with what I’m putting out, you sure as hell should have concerns with what he’s putting out as president.” The White House, for its part, could not appear to care less. “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” a Trump spokesperson said. “But Newscum’s obsession is getting a little creepy at this point.”
A stuntman who most famously stood in as a human torch for the cover of one of Pink Floyd’s best-loved albums—1975’s seminal hit Wish You Were Here—has died aged 88. Born in 1937 in California, Ronnie Rondell Jr. enjoyed a storied career as a Hollywood stuntman, appearing in well-known film and TV productions, including Thelma and Louise, Lethal Weapon, and Star Trek: First Contact. The photographer behind the iconic Pink Floyd cover, Aubrey Powell, once told reporters Rondell had initially been reluctant about the gig, believing the stunt to be more dangerous than his average action movie scenes. Toward the end of his career, he also found work coordinating other stunt performers for films like The Mighty Ducks and Batman and Robin. “In a class all his own, Ronnie was a generous mentor whose talents set the bar for every aspiring stunt person,” Ronnie’s company, Stunts Unlimited, posted to social media. “Ronnie was not just a legend, he was legendary and will be deeply missed.” He is survived by his wife, Mary, and his son, also called Ronald.