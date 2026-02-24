Catholic Bishop, 69, Outed as Frequent Sex Brothel Patron

A California Catholic bishop is facing explosive allegations after investigators accused him of repeatedly visiting a notorious brothel in Tijuana. According to The Pillar, which reviewed an investigative report compiled by parish leaders and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, Bishop Emanuel Shaleta allegedly frequented the Hong Kong Gentlemen’s Club on multiple occasions. A private investigator and former FBI agent, Wade Dudley, documented the 69-year-old making more than a dozen late-night visits in a single month—later scaling back to a few times per week after questions were raised about his conduct. Dudley reported observing Shaleta park in a lot designated for brothel patrons and boarding a shuttle reserved exclusively for customers of the club. Shaleta is also under scrutiny for alleged financial misconduct. Investigators claim he embezzled at least $427,345 from parish funds through self-written reimbursement checks, with the total potentially nearing $1 million. Shaleta, who leads the Chaldean Catholic Eparchy of St. Peter the Apostle of San Diego, has submitted his resignation. The Vatican has not yet accepted the disgraced bishop’s resignation, according to the outlet.