Catholic Bishops Take Rare Step to Slam Trump’s Deportations

America’s Roman Catholic bishops issued a rare statement condemning the Trump administration’s “indiscriminate mass deportation.”

The bishops issued a special message on immigration from the Plenary Assembly in Baltimore, where they advocated for “meaningful reform of our nation’s immigration laws.”

The move comes after the Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV made a separate appeal to U.S. immigration authorities.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents conduct operations in the Little Village neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois. Anadolu/Getty Images

The bishops’ special message is a rare pastoral document that reflects current issues and can only be issued by bishops at their annual meeting.

“We are disturbed when we see among our people a climate of fear and anxiety around questions of profiling and immigration enforcement,” Wednesday’s statement read.

“We are saddened by the state of contemporary debate and the vilification of immigrants. We are concerned about the conditions in detention centers and the lack of access to pastoral care.”

Its previous statement was released in 2013, where they opposed the contraceptive coverage mandate of the Affordable Care Act under President Barack Obama.

The message addressed the ongoing ICE raids across America that are tearing families apart.

The Department of Homeland Security announced last month it had carried out over 527,000 deportations this year and said another 1.6 million people had self-deported.

Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino (center unmasked) with federal agents outside the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles. Carlin Stiehl/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

“We are grieved when we meet parents who fear being detained when taking their children to school and when we try to console family members who have already been separated from their loved ones,” the statement read.

The bishops said they felt compelled to speak out in the current environment “to raise our voices in defense of God-given human dignity.”

They noted that many of their clergy “already accompany and assist immigrants” to receive their basic human needs, then urged “all people of good will” to continue doing so.

Pope Leo XIV meets with US Vice President JD Vance, on May 19, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Vatican Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

“We oppose the indiscriminate mass deportation of people. We pray for an end to dehumanizing rhetoric and violence, whether directed at immigrants or at law enforcement. We pray that the Lord may guide the leaders of our nation, and we are grateful for past and present opportunities to dialogue with public and elected officials.”

The statement added, “In this dialogue, we will continue to advocate for meaningful immigration reform.”

The message did not address Trump by name and passed with support from more than 95 percent of the American bishops who voted. It received 216 votes in favor, just five against, and three abstentions.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

In a statement to The Washington Post, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said, “President Trump was elected as the president of the United States based on the many promises he made to the American people, including his promise to deport criminal illegal aliens. He is keeping his promise to the American people.”

Pope Leo XIV poses with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and wife Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio during a private audience at the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City. Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Some key Trump administration figures are Catholic, including border czar Tom Homan, who helped devise the deportation policy, as well as White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who met Pope Leo with Vice President JD Vance in May.

Last week, Pope Leo XIV appealed to American immigration authorities after migrants held at an Illinois facility were blocked from receiving communion.

“Many people who have lived for years and years and years, never causing problems, have been deeply affected by what’s going on right now,” the pope told reporters.

“The spiritual rights of people who have been detained should also be considered, and I would certainly invite the authorities to allow pastoral workers to attend to the needs of those people.”

The pope also slammed Trump’s “inhuman” treatment of immigrants last month.

“Someone who says ‘I’m against abortion’ but is in favor of the death penalty is not really pro-life,” the pope said of Trump. “Someone who says ‘I’m against abortion, but I’m in agreement with the inhuman treatment of immigrants who are in the United States,’ I don’t know if that’s pro-life.”