Catholic Karoline Slaps Back at Pope’s Holy Warning to Trump

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has hit back at Pope Leo XIV after he condemned Donald Trump’s deadly military operation in Iran and warned that God does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war.

The Chicago-born pontiff used his Palm Sunday address over the weekend to remind people that Jesus spurns the prayers of those whose “hands are full of blood.”

Yara Nardi/REUTERS

He also raised concerns for what he described as a “crucified humanity”, highlighting the “painful groans of all those who are oppressed by violence and are victims of war.

“Jesus is the King of Peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war,” the pope said. “He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them.”

Pope Leo’s comments came as the Middle East conflict entered its 30th Day, and as the White House marks Holy Week: the most sacred week in Christianity, spanning from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s silver cross on display as she speaks to the press in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

“Could you hear our ‘Amen’ in there?” Leavitt, a cradle Catholic and enthusiastic crucifix-wearer, told reporters as she kicked off her latest briefing on Monday.

“We just had a little loud prayer as a team.”

However, asked later about the pope’s comments, the press secretary took on a sharper tone.

Noting that the U.S. was founded on Judeo-Christian values, Leavitt said that many past presidents, military leaders and troops had turned to prayer during turbulent times.

“I don’t think there is anything wrong with our military leaders or with the president calling on the American people to pray for our service members and those who are serving our country overseas. In fact, I think it’s a very noble thing to do,” she added.

Reporters raise hands as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt holds a press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 30, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“If you talk to many service members, they appreciate the prayers and support from the commander-in-chief and from his cabinet.”

Leavitt’s remarks come as the administration continues to frame its military campaign against Iran in both strategic and moral terms.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has repeatedly referenced scripture in recent briefings and internal communications, invoking biblical themes of duty, sacrifice, and righteousness.

But the war looks set to escalate, with U.S. naval assets repositioned in the region following reported Iranian threats to target American ships.

Intelligence officials have warned of a heightened risk of attacks on U.S. bases and commercial shipping lanes, while the Pentagon has not ruled out the possibility of additional troop deployments if the situation deteriorates further.

Against that backdrop, the pope’s remarks have drawn renewed attention.

In a series of statements over the past week, he has urged an immediate de-escalation, warning that modern warfare risks catastrophic humanitarian consequences.

Thousands have been killed in the fighting in the Middle East. Seen here, devastation in Tehran. Majid Asgaripour/via REUTERS

“No modern pope has sustained a campaign of this scope against an active American military operation,” noted Christopher Hale, a former Catholic outreach official for Barack Obama, who now writes the Substack publication “Letters From Leo”.

“In twenty-five days, the U.S.-born Pope Leo XIV has told Christian soldiers to promote peace, ordered Catholic politicians who perpetuate war to go to confession, called for a permanent ban on aerial bombing, and demanded a ceasefire—repeatedly, publicly, and without apology.”

Leavitt’s comments on Monday were not the first time she has clapped back at the Pope.

The 28-year-old press secretary was baptized Catholic and attended a Catholic college, but married her 60-year-old husband outside the church after the birth of their child.

Earlier this year, she blasted the Vatican after it said it wouldn’t participate in Donald Trump’s so-called “Board of Peace.”

Last year, she also hit out after the pope suggested America’s immigration policies were “inhumane.”

“This administration is trying to enforce our nation’s laws in the most humane way possible, and we are upholding the law,” she told reporters at the time.