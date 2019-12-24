CHEAT SHEET
‘Cats’ Star James Corden Mocks ‘Cats’: ‘I‘ve Heard It’s Terrible’
ME-OW
James Corden, who plays Bustopher Jones in the new film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats, admitted in a BBC Radio 2 interview this week that he had not yet seen the box office bomb. “I haven’t seen it, I’ve heard it’s terrible,” Corden joked. The Late Late Show host, who was promoting a new Gavin & Stacey Christmas special, was referring to the film’s abysmal reception from critics, who have panned it almost across the board, leading to a 17 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating and a disastrous opening weekend, bringing in just $6.6 million on a nearly $100 million budget. Writing for The Daily Beast, Kevin Fallon called the movie “incredibly, confusingly boring” and “inexplicably joyless and morose.”