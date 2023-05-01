Banana Artwork Eaten by Hungry Museum Visitor
STARVING ARTIST
Seeing an acclaimed piece of modern art could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. For Seoul National University art student Noh Huyn-soo, it was just one of his three daily meals. Noh got to see “Comedian”—Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan’s acclaimed art piece, which is literally a banana taped to the wall—firsthand at the Leeum Museum of Art in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday, right before he peeled the banana off the wall and ate it. The stunt was recorded by Noh’s friend and uploaded to YouTube, where shouts from onlookers can be heard as the student defiles the masterpiece. When he was finished, he taped the peel back onto the wall and struck a pose. Noh’s motive was a simple one: He said he was hungry, a museum spokesperson told CNN. Cattelan was unfazed by the incident, reportedly calling it “no problem at all.” The banana has to be replaced every two to three days anyway, according to the museum.