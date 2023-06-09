Oh, Great—Now We Have to Worry About Killer Cows

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Idaho Statesman
Cattle in Boulder, Colorado, have been attacking joggers—sending one to the hospital and leaving another amazed that she survived. “It was definitely near death for me. If the one that knocked me on my back had just landed with his hooves a few more inches over I don’t think I would be here,” Becca Fuchs, who was leveled on Saturday, wrote on Twitter. A few days later passerby saw another jogger on the ground “trying to protect herself” with 15 to 20 cows surrounding her. The jogging trail runs through a grazing area, and officials said the cattle were most likely trying to protect their own young.