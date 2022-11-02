Sorry, Elon! Catturd Turns on Musk, Admits to Being ‘100% Wrong’ About Him
CAT FIGHT
Even though Elon Musk spent his first official day as “Chief Twit” pledging to look into why Catturd was supposedly “ghostbanned” on Twitter, the notorious MAGA troll account has seemingly turned their back on the new Twitter boss. “I admit when I'm wrong and I was 100% wrong about @elonmusk changing Twitter,” the anonymous user behind @catturd2 tweeted on Wednesday. “The new Twitter moderation council is just a bunch of far left fanatic groups who were never targeted here. No average Joes, no real Conservatives, no one to represent the PEOPLE ACTUALLY TARGETED!” Catturd, whose bio currently reads “Chief Turd” and sports a profile pic of a white cat, is apparently referencing Musk’s declaration that he won’t reverse the bans of any accounts until a new “content moderation council” is created. Musk later claimed he was discussing with “civil society leaders” like the Anti-Defamation League about how Twitter should combat “hate & harassment,” adding on Tuesday night that he “will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back” for at least another few weeks.