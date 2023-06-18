‘Catwoman’ Socialite Claims She’s Broke Decades After $2.5B Settlement
HARD TIMES
The 1990s socialite who settled her divorce for $2.5 billion—with subsequent annual payments of $100 million for each year after—now claims she’s completely broke after her late ex-husband’s family cut her off. Jocelyn Wildenstein, who earned the nicknames “Catwoman” and the “Bride of Wildenstein” after numerous plastic surgeries altered her image, says she’s using an upcoming HBO documentary and an in-the-works reality series to tell her story and recoup some of her lost earnings, which she was initially granted after claiming infidelity during her divorce proceedings. When asked by The Times of London what her income has been, particularly after filing for bankruptcy in 2018, she was blunt: “zero—nothing in eight years.” “The documentary is her reply,” her fiancé Lloyd Klein said. “Jocelyn wants to tell the story with her own voice.”