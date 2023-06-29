This Detoxifying Face Mask Clears Congested Pores in Minutes
I’m not easily influenced by content creators, especially when it comes to pricey skincare products. But my New Year’s resolution was to really start taking better care of my skin, and even though we’re over halfway through the year, I can proudly say I have stayed committed. My biggest concern was getting my acne under control and keeping my pores clean—which can be extra challenging in the summer thanks to the extra sebum—but fortunately, I found a product that helps tighten pores, keep oil at bay, and keep breakouts in check. After seeing several Skinfluencers rave about the $42 Caudalie Vinergetic C+ Detox Mask, I finally caved. For reference, I do not have cystic acne struggles, but before my skincare journey, I had medium-sized pores, clogged pores, and excess oil, which are the exact skin concerns the mask is formulated to target.
This pink clay mask also contains caffeine for a snatching effect and grape seed to help keep sebum under control. The formula is vegan and free of mineral oils, so it’s also safe for sensitive skin. What I love about this mask is that you notice results within minutes of using it—instant gratification unlocked. The best part was that this clay mask didn’t make my skin tight like most masks where I couldn’t talk or make facial expressions. Like retinol, when you first use the mask, it can cause excess sebum to rise to the skin which can cause some breakouts and texture, but that’s just the mask doing its job of clearing out all that excess gunk. This mask may be on the more expensive side, but it’s been worth every penny for me.
