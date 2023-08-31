CHEAT SHEET
    Cause of Death in Father’s Murder-Suicide of Family Revealed: Report

    Matt Young

    Night Editor

    A general view as the sun sets behind the New York City skyline and One World Trade Center

    Jerry Lai-USA Today Sports via Getty

    Suspicions of a father's suspected murder-suicide of his Upper West Side family were further confirmed Wednesday after the medical examiner released autopsy results surrounding the shocking Monday deaths. Edison Lopez is believed to murdered his wife, Alexandra “Ola” Witek, and their two boys, 3-year-old Lucian and 1-year-old Calvin, before taking his own life. The medical examiner confirmed all four died from wounds sustained by a kitchen knife. According to the New York Post, 40-year-old Witek died from “sharp force injuries” to her neck and chest while the boys died from “incise wounds.” Their deaths have been ruled as homicides. Lopez, 41, was the superintendent of the building where their bodies were discovered, but had recently gotten a new job. His motive for the murders, however, is still unclear.

