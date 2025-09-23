Startling Cause of Death Revealed for Hunters Killed in Wilderness

Elk hunters found dead in the wilderness after a five-day search were killed by lightning, a coroner involved in the case has revealed. Experienced outdoorsmen Andrew Porter and Ian Stasko, 25, had been hunting big game in the San Juan Wilderness, near the Colorado-New Mexico border. Richard Martin, Conejos County Coroner, said the two men’s remains had injuries consistent with an “intense electrical jolt.” Speaking to People, he said, “They had a little bit of burnt marks like if you would take a match and strike it and then wait ‘til it’s about out and then touch it to your arm.” He added, “There was just a couple of little marks like that, a little bit of singed hair, but not very much.” They headed out on Sept. 11, with Porter sharing his location with his fiancée, Bridget Murphy, shortly after lunch. It was their last check-in. Authorities kicked off the search on Sept. 13, deploying drones, dogs, and ground crews. Their vehicle was found, along with their camping gear, despite the rain. Almost a week later, on Sept. 18, Porter’s aunt Lynne Runkle announced on a GoFundMe set up to help cover search costs that the men “have both been found deceased.”