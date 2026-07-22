Cause of Death Revealed in Child Star’s Tragic Accident

Godzilla actress Kaylee Hottle’s cause of death was severe blunt force injuries, according to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The 18-year-old star was in a fatal car crash Tuesday after the Honda Accord she was a passenger in veered off the road and crashed into a ditch. According to Maryland law enforcement, speed played a factor in Hottle’s death. Images of the vehicle have surfaced showing wreckage to the front of the car. In a heartbreaking announcement on Facebook, Hottle’s father, Joshua, shared the devastating news in a sign language live stream that he was traveling from Texas to retrieve his daughter’s body. The live stream was titled “I am taking a flight that I never would like to take.” Hottle’s school, the Texas School for the Deaf, also reacted to the actress’s death, writing on Facebook: “It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that one of our TSD seniors, Kaylee Hottle, tragically passed away. Please keep Kaylee’s loved ones in your thoughts as we mourn this tremendous loss together.”