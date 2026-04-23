Cause of Death of Teen Found in Singer’s Tesla Revealed

The cause of death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose remains were found inside singer D4vd’s Tesla, has been confirmed in a long-sealed autopsy report. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide caused by sharp-force injuries to the torso. The report cites “two penetrating wounds of the torso with smooth edges that may represent sharp force injuries,” including one that pierced the liver and another that damaged the ribs. Investigators said the examination was limited by “extensive postmortem changes,” as Celeste’s body was found dismembered and decomposed inside bags in a Tesla in the Hollywood Hills in September while the singer was on tour. Prosecutors allege D4vd killed the teen over fears she would expose an alleged relationship. He has denied the allegations. A complaint claims she was killed with a sharp object and dismembered about two weeks later. Detectives found her head and torso in a black cadaver bag “covered with insects and a strong odor of decay,” with limbs in another bag. Her family said, “Celeste was a beautiful, strong girl,” adding, “All we want is justice for Celeste.”