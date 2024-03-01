CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Cause of Death Released for Son of ‘Pawn Stars’ Creator Rick Harrison

    LETHAL COMBINATION

    Amanda Yen

    Breaking News Intern

    Adam and Rick Harrison

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Instagram

    The cause of death for Adam Harrison, the son of Pawn Stars creator and host Rick Harrison, has finally been released more than a month after his death. The 39-year-old Harrison died of a lethal mix of fentanyl and methamphetamine after a drug overdose, USA Today reported on Thursday. The Clark County coroner ruled his death an accident and plans to release a full report at a later date. Harrison, who was a plumber, was found dead in his Las Vegas home on Jan. 19 after a neighbor and landlord expressed concerns about him to the police. In a statement to TMZ made three days later, Harrison’s father Rick said simply, “The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously.” The synthetic opioid is a primary driver of overdose-related deaths in the country, and according to a recent study by the Millennium Health laboratory, its lethal use alongside substances like methamphetamine is becoming more and more common.

    Read it at USA Today