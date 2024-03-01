Cause of Death Released for Son of ‘Pawn Stars’ Creator Rick Harrison
LETHAL COMBINATION
The cause of death for Adam Harrison, the son of Pawn Stars creator and host Rick Harrison, has finally been released more than a month after his death. The 39-year-old Harrison died of a lethal mix of fentanyl and methamphetamine after a drug overdose, USA Today reported on Thursday. The Clark County coroner ruled his death an accident and plans to release a full report at a later date. Harrison, who was a plumber, was found dead in his Las Vegas home on Jan. 19 after a neighbor and landlord expressed concerns about him to the police. In a statement to TMZ made three days later, Harrison’s father Rick said simply, “The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously.” The synthetic opioid is a primary driver of overdose-related deaths in the country, and according to a recent study by the Millennium Health laboratory, its lethal use alongside substances like methamphetamine is becoming more and more common.