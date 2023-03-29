Cause of Death Revealed for Georgia Exec in Alleged Drug-Fueled Sex Romp
SAD END
The Georgia businessman whose body was found wrapped in carpet and plastic after he vanished during a work trip in Louisiana died accidentally from the effects of fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol, a coroner said Tuesday. An autopsy report released by the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office found no evidence of internal or external trauma on Nathan Millard’s body. Two people tied to Millard’s fatal February overdose, alleged drug dealer Derrick “Stanka” Perkins and sex worker Tiffany Ann Guidry, have been arrested in the case. Another sex worker, Tabbetha Barner, is still on the run. Millard’s body was found on March 6, over a week after he lost consciousness while doing drugs with the two women during a sex romp at a house in Baton Rouge, according to arrest warrants. After Perkins unsuccessfully attempted to revive Millard with Narcan, he and Guidry allegedly rolled the executive up and placed him in the trunk of his car.