Autopsy Reveals Cause of Death for ‘Off the Grid’ Family Found in Colorado
BRUTAL WILDERNESS
Two sisters and a teenage son, who were all found partially mummified at a remote Colorado campsite in July after telling family they were living “off the grid,” died of hypothermia and malnutrition, according to a newly released autopsy. The decomposing bodies were identified as Christine Vance, 41, Rebecca Vance, 42, and Rebecca’s 14-year-old son, who weighed just 40 pounds, the autopsy states. Loves ones told NBC News earlier this summer that Rebecca decided she wanted to unplug with her son because she grew fearful of society following the pandemic—and she took her sister along with her. Although their stepsister, Trevala Jara, warned them about going off the grid without any experience, the sisters went ahead with the plan anyway. “It’s hard to wrap your head around why they chose to go,” Jara said. Gunnison County Coroner Michael Barne said that it appeared as though they were burning tinder in empty soup cans inside their tent for warmth.