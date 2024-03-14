Cause of Death Revealed for Mom Who Died Mid-Flight After Vacation
‘TRAGIC’
An Indiana woman who had a mysterious medical emergency while flying home from vacation in the Dominican Republic last month died of natural causes. On Feb. 28, Stefanie Smith had a medical emergency mid-flight, causing her American Airlines flight to be diverted to Turks and Caicos. There, the 41 year-old was pronounced dead, leaving her family desperate for information about what happened. Those answers have finally arrived, and Smith’s brother Chris Volz told ABC News that she died of a carotid artery dissection, which is when the layers of the artery responsible for supplying blood to the brain come apart. “It was truly a tragic medical event that happened,” Volz said, adding that the autopsy results do not suggest any foul play. Her body is expected to be returned home next week, Volz said. The mother-of-two had been vacationing in Punta Cana with her boyfriend and another couple before she died, and had seemed perfectly healthy, going for daily morning runs.