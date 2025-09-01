Cause of Death Revealed for U.S. Attorney Who Resigned Under Trump

Driver Accused of Hitting Rudy’s Car Identified as Teen Girl
FENDER BENDER
The driver who plowed into the back of Rudy Giuliani’s car, causing a significant crash that severely injured the former New York mayor, has been identified as 19-year-old Laren Kemp from Concord, Massachusetts. Kemp was driving a Honda HR-V on Saturday evening when it struck the rear of a Ford Bronco with Guiliani, 81, heavily damaging both vehicles. Giuliani was rushed to a nearby trauma center where he was treated for a fractured thoracic vertebra, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg, his spokesman Michael Ragusa said Sunday. Prior to the incident, Giuliani’s car had been “flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident,” and the former mayor contacted police on her behalf, according to Ragusa. He remained on the scene until officers arrived and was “struck from behind at high speed” while leaving. Ragusa said on X that the 81-year-old “sustained injuries but is in good spirits and recovering tremendously,” and emphasized the crash was “not a targeted attack.” “We ask everyone to respect Mayor Giuliani’s privacy and recovery, and refrain from spreading unfounded conspiracy theories,” he said. No charges have been filed against Kemp but police say they are investigating the incident.