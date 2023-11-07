Cause of Death Revealed for Man Who Died After Israel-Gaza Rally Clash
‘PHYSICAL ALTERCATION’
The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled that the cause of death of a 69-year-old Jewish man who was injured during clashes between protesters at dueling Israel-Gaza rallies in California on Sunday to be blunt force head injury, adding the manner of death was a homicide. Paul Kessler died Monday after hitting his head at approximately 3:20 p.m. during the altercation at dueling pro-Israel and pro-Palestine rallies that were taking place at the same time in Thousand Oaks. According to a statement from the Ventura County Sherrif's Office Monday, witnesses told cops that Kessler was “involved in a physical altercation with counter-protestor(s).” During the fight, “Kessler fell backwards and struck his head on the ground.” He was transported to hospital for treatment but died the next day. While the investigation is ongoing, police assured the public that the incident appears to be isolated and not part of a large effort. A suspect has not been named and police have asked witnesses to come forward.