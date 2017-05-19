Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game 2: How to Watch Live Stream Online

The defending NBA Champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers, will take on the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, Game 2, on Friday, May 19, at 8:30 p.m. ET in Boston.

Cavaliers lead the series 1-0 after a crushing 117-104 victory over the Celtics on Wednesday night in Boston. Clearly, the 10 days of rest after sweeping the Toronto Raptors did the Cavs well.

This will be LeBron James’s seventh straight appearance in the NBA finals. You could see his hunger all over the court Wednesday night, scoring 38 points and a gut-wrenching dunk on Isaiah Thomas.

Can the Celtics change their luck to tie the series ? Find out Friday.

How to Watch the NBA Western Conference Finals, Game 2

Watch the second game of the NBA Eastern Conference finals on Friday, May 19, 8:30 p.m. ET, on TNT.

Live stream the game using Watch TNT.