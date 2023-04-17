Canadian Broadcaster Ditches Twitter After ‘Government-Funded’ Label
ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation is the latest publication to halt using Elon Musk-owned Twitter after being slapped with a “government-funded media” label by the social network. “Twitter can be a powerful tool for our journalists to communicate with Canadians, but it undermines the accuracy and professionalism of the work they do to allow our independence to be falsely described in this way,” CBC spokesman Leon Mar said in a statement Monday. “Consequently, we will be pausing our activity on our corporate Twitter account and all CBC and Radio-Canada news-related accounts.” Ever since Elon Musk purchased Twitter last year, his decision-making has drawn the ire of journalists and their news organizations alike. Just last Wednesday, National Public Radio quit Twitter in a similar fashion to the CBC after being hit with the same label.