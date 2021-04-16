I Cannot Stop Using These High-Potency CBD Bath Salts
SOAK IT UP
The Lord Jones CBD Bath Salts changed bath time for me for good, pairing essential oils and potent CBD for a soothing, tingling bath that helps melt my worries away.
Lord Jones High CBD Formula Bath Salts
Yes, it looks like something you’d season a chicken with, but isn’t a bath just a wet brine for humans? Sorry for the imagery, but I’m not wrong! Anyway, this bath soak is made from epsom and Himalyan pink salts, and flower petals plus Arnica Flower, Calendula Flower, eucalyptus, and citrus oils. Pair those ingredients with 240 milligrams of broad-spectrum CBD and you’ve got the perfect night ahead of you. The first time I used this soak, I was immediately struck with how good it smells. It made my bathroom smell like a high-end, luxury skin care boutique. If you’re looking for the perfect night cap that doesn’t involve popping a cork, I suggest dimming the lights and running yourself a warm bath with a handful of these bath salts.
