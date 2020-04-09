OK—It’s Time for You to Try CBD

CBD is used by many to aid with ailments ranging from post-workout muscle soreness to aiding with sleeplessness. But perhaps its most well known benefit is perfect for helping people cope with the current climate: reduction of anxiety symptoms.
If you’ve never used CBD, it’s a derivative of the hemp plant that contains a trace amount of THC (0.3% or less), so no "high." It’s also available over the counter, so you can try adding CBD to your routine without delay. CBDistillery has starter packs for people who aren’t sure which CBD delivery method is best for them.
This pack is a great starting point. Salves are good for sore muscles (perhaps for after a new at-home workout?); oil is multi-use and can be taken straight or incorporated into cooking.
Daily User Starter Pack
Use Code BEAST15 For 15% Off Your Order
This pack adds another fan favorite to the mix: gummies. Gummies are a great entry point into CBD–you can take them with your daily vitamins or incorporate as a sweet treat throughout the day.
Pettis Fight Pack
Just in it for the sugar high? Try this two pack of gummies, with daytime and nighttime bottles (nighttime includes melatonin to promote sleep).
CBD Gummies and CBD Nighttime Gummies
CBDistillery is a great company to take your first steps with CBD, with high-quality products and thoughtful sourcing and production. Right now, CBDistillery is offering 40% off its products to healthcare workers on the front lines battling Covid-19; they can take advantage by emailing frontlines@thecbdistillery.com with a picture of their ID badge.
