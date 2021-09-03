Lord Jones CBD Bath Salts, Gum Drops, and More Are 20% Off

We could all use a little bit of a break these days, yes? I’ve been taking a lot of walks, catching up on reading, and taking long baths with some of the best CBD bath salts on the market from Lord Jones. The brand has nailed their formulations, with basically everything I’ve tried from them being a hit (their new pore-clearing oil is a game-changer). Well, right now the CBD darlings at Lord Jones are giving you 20% off with the code LDW20 at checkout.

My recommendation is, of course, the bath salts. They make you feel like you are bathing in an expensive hotel or spa. I also love their gum drops, which have the best texture of all CBD gummies I’ve tried. You really can’t go wrong with whatever you get, and getting 20% off on everything is worth capitalizing on.

