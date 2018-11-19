CBD Products You Can Easily Add Into Your Routine

As debate rages on over marijuana legalization, one of the drug’s uncontroversial components has been quietly taking over everything from seltzer to bath salts. Introducing cannabidiol (CBD), a naturally occurring cannabinoid in the hemp plant, which offers all the anti-inflammatory properties of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) with none of the mind-altering effects.

“Health conditions where CBD has great results include acne, attention deficit hyperactive disorder, autism, seizures, fibromyalgia, IBS and IBD, menopause, migraines, multiple sclerosis, nausea, premenstrual syndrome, post-traumatic stress disorder, and more,” says Laura Lagano, integrative cannabis nutritionist, co-founder of the Holistic Cannabis Academy and author of The CBD Oil Miracle: Manage Pain, Improve Your Mood, Boost Your Brain, Fight Inflammation, Clear Your Skin, Strengthen Your Heart, and Sleep Better with the Healing Power of CBD Oil.

It’s also a powerful beautifier and skin-saver, according to Dr. Jacqueline Schaffer, M.D., founder of Schique Skincare and author of Irresistible You: Smart and Schique Solutions for Clear, Radiant, Youthful Skin. She began singing its praises when her mother began using it to alleviate painful skin cancer symptoms.

“CBD oil has loads of vitamins and fatty acids, which help promote hair growth and strengthening of the hair follicles,” she says. “When it comes to skin, CBD oil benefits autoimmune-type skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema, dermatitis and people who fall into the dry and sensitive category.” It also helps relieve pain, itchiness, and dryness.

But can there be too much of a good thing? “Though CBD is not intoxicating,” Lagano says, “it is psychoactive. That’s why it works to regulate mood. You need to find your sweet spot for CBD, whether in an edible, tincture, gel cap, or spray.”

Topicals

This silky smooth serum seeps into your pores for maximum moisture absorption. Full-spectrum hemp oil harvested from Colorado (where else?) works with Korean herbs like mulberry bark and Panax ginseng to breathe new life into tired skin. K-Beauty and CBD? These are the buzzwords that 2018 beauty dreams are made of.

Our eyes and lips are usually the first of our facial features to suffer from the effects of Arctic temps and, well, time. In this restoring eye and lip gel from Isidiol, Eidelweiss plant stem cells from the Swiss Alps and hemp oil work to even skin tone and stop the clock. It’s like a two-in-one shampoo and conditioner for your face.

This restorative balm is for those problem areas that stay Sahara Desert-dry no matter the climate. Oolong tea and cocoa butter are your best defenses against the elements, while bioactive chlorophyll from virgin hemp seed carries oxygen to your cells, delivering long-lasting moisture. A little goes a long way.

Edibles

Whether you watch cute dog videos on the elliptical or train competitively, protein is essential for repairing microscopic muscle tears and boosting muscle mass. Not only is protein crucial for recovery, but so is 300 milligrams of CBD isolate per container to help you come down from that runner’s high and into a clear-headed, pain-free state of bliss.

Ginger and turmeric have long been celebrated for their medicinal properties, thought to alleviate nausea and reduce the risk of cancer, respectively. Add five milligrams of CBD to the mix, and you feel invincible. Here, water-soluble bioavailable hemp ensures every last drop of the good stuff dissolves into your tea.

Oh, honey. What’s that you said? Need a discreet shot of energy during the 3 p.m. slump? Each locally sourced honey stick contains 10 milligrams of CBD-saturated hemp oil to mix into your tea, or gulp down straight (hey, no one’s judging).

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.