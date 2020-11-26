One of Our Favorite Places to Shop CBD Is Taking 25% Off

- Take 25% off CBD Products and more sitewide at Standard Dose
- I love the CBD tea I tried out from Standard Dose, but they also sell plant-based tinctures, CBD calming chews, and tons more goodies.
It’s been a stressful year. Shopping for items that may help you relax shouldn’t add to that stress. That’s why I recommend checking out Standard Dose. Not only do they have a CBD tea I think is perfect for relaxing, they also have sleep chews I can’t get enough of, tinctures to help you rest easy, infused face masks for a DIY spa day, and calming bath soak solutions galore. Check it out for yourself, their site is relaxing to shop on, too.
Hello Goldie Smitten Tea
Down From $40
Sleep Chews
Down From $80
Moon Sleep Tincture
Down From $40
Dream Glow Mask
Down From $48
Detox Bath Salts
Down From $18
