One of Our Favorite Places to Shop CBD Is Taking 25% Off

Standard Dose has a curated collection of some of the best CBD products out there, and they’re taking 25% off sitewide for Black Friday.

It’s been a stressful year. Shopping for items that may help you relax shouldn’t add to that stress. That’s why I recommend checking out Standard Dose. Not only do they have a CBD tea I think is perfect for relaxing, they also have sleep chews I can’t get enough of, tinctures to help you rest easy, infused face masks for a DIY spa day, and calming bath soak solutions galore. Check it out for yourself, their site is relaxing to shop on, too.

Hello Goldie Smitten Tea

Down From $40

Buy at Standard Dose$30

Sleep Chews

Down From $80

Buy at Standard Dose$60

Moon Sleep Tincture

Down From $40

Buy at Standard Dose$30

Dream Glow Mask

Down From $48

Buy at Standard Dose$36

Detox Bath Salts

Down From $18

Buy at Standard Dose$14

