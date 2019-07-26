CHEAT SHEET
CBP Officer Unsure if 3-Year-Old Is ‘a Criminal or a National Security Threat’
Brian Hastings, chief of law enforcement operations for Customs and Border Protection, was unable to definitively say whether or not a 3-year-old girl might pose a “criminal or national security threat” during a Judiciary Committee hearing on family separation, according to Slate. “I don’t know the background in this case, sir,” Hastings said. The little girl, whose name is Sofi, was separated from her grandmother at a border station in Texas and remained separated for 47 days, until the Trump administration was court ordered to reunite them. During the hearing, Hastings often contradicted the statements of his superior, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan. “We don’t do the reunifications is my point,” Hastings said, a statement which runs contrary to McAleenan’s declaration that there was always a plan to reunite families.