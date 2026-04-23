Whistleblowers Warn More Kids Will Die in Custody

Whistleblowers inside U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have warned senators that another preventable child death in federal custody is only “a matter of time.” The Government Accountability Project (GAP), representing multiple CBP whistleblowers, sent a scathing four-page letter to Senate committees on Monday, urging lawmakers to act before more migrants die in custody. The warning, first reported by PunchUp, follows the Substack’s exposé of CBP’s Office of the Chief Medical Officer—the unit overseeing care for some two million detained migrants annually—as a revolving door that has cycled through three chiefs in under five years. “They fear it is only a matter of time before another tragic and preventable death,” wrote GAP attorneys Andrea Meza and Dana L. Gold. It comes just over a week after the family of eight-year-old Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez—who died in May 2023 at a Harlingen, Texas Border Patrol facility after medical contractors brushed off her mother’s frantic pleas for an ambulance—sued the federal government for wrongful death.