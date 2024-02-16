CHEAT SHEET
    CBP’s Top Doc Pressured Staff to Order Fentanyl Lollipops for Him: Report

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    The chief medical officer of Customs and Border Protection Dr. Alexander Eastman allegedly pressured his staff into procuring fentanyl lollipops for him.

    Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    The CBP’s chief medical officer tried to get his staff to order fentanyl lollipops, according to a whistleblower report, explaining that he needed to take them with him to a United Nations General Assembly meeting. The whistleblowers, who sent their allegations to Congress on Friday, say Dr. Alexander Eastman spent “copious hours” of his time and that of the staff in his office directing them “to urgently help him procure fentanyl lollipops,” NBC News reports. He allegedly told subordinates he planned to take them “on the CBP Air and Marine Operations helicopter on which he would be a passenger in New York City,” adding that they were “necessary in case a CBP operator might be injured, or in case the CBP Air and Marine Operations team encountered a patient in need.” Eastman did not succeed in getting the lollipops as a vendor couldn’t be found before the General Assembly meeting in September. He was allegedly already being investigated for attempting to get hold of narcotics for a friend who works as a helicopter pilot for the border agency.

