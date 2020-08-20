A White CBS Showrunner Drove 5 of 7 Writers to Quit After Arguments on Race

Given how few programs CBS has starring a Black woman lead, it’s almost impressive the network apparently allowed the situation on All Rise to get this bad.

According to the New York Times, five out of seven writers on the series, which stars Simone Missick as a Los Angeles judge, have left the show since it debuted last fall. Those who’ve left include the show’s three highest ranking writers of color.

From the start of production, the Times reports, showrunner Greg Spottiswood, who is white, argued with the writers’ room on multiple occasions about race and gender.

Indian-American TV writer Sunil Nayar, who served as executive producer on the series, told the Times that he’d clashed with Spottiswood as he tried to make the show’s writing better represent its characters of color. He also noted that Spottiswood appeared to want him seen in public appearances but was far less interested in letting him be heard as an E.P.

“It became clear to me, when I left the show, that I was only there because I’m the brown guy,” Nayar told the Times. “Greg hired me to be his brown guy.”

Warner Bros. said in a statement that Spottiswood had always “insisted on having a co-show runner to serve as a trusted and valued partner to promote diverse storytelling with the series... The truth is, the intended partnership we all hoped for did not materialize.”

Shernold Edwards, a Black woman writer, told the Times she’d also left All Rise after disputes with Spottiswood. “We had to do so much behind the scenes to keep these scripts from being racist and offensive,” she said.

Edwards and Nayar said the problems emerged as early as the show’s second episode. Disputed scenes included one in which a Latin American gang terrorizes Angelenos with machetes; one that Spottiswood cut in which Missick’s judge character and a Black bailiff would have discussed racist policing; and another in which a naked man enters an elevator with two women including a domestic abuse survivor, who continue their conversation as though nothing happened. (Both the machete and elevator scenes were changed before they made it to air, after writers voiced concerns.)

CBS’s struggles with race and diversity—both in its on-screen lineup and within the company itself—have been well documented. The company has faced scrutiny for conspicuously white TV line-ups that often lack leads of color. Last year executive Whitney Davis, who worked for five years within CBS Entertainment Diversity and Inclusion, called the network out for its “white problem.” Even the network’s Diversity Sketch Comedy Showcase is reportedly a bigoted mess.

In recent years, the Eye has been attempting to fix that record—both by diversifying its on-screen line-up and by purging problematic execs like producer Peter Lenkov, whom the network recently fired after an investigation found he’d shown favoritism toward male colleagues and spoken inappropriately to women and colleagues of color.

As for All Rise specifically: CBS appointed Black showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence, whose credits include OWN’s David Makes the Man, a co-showrunner on All Rise in December, the Times reports—after Nayar and Edwards had left and Spottiswood had called a meeting to discuss the on-set turmoil.

In a statement to the Times Spottiswood said, “When it appeared the writers’ room was struggling to function as effectively as it should, I recognized that I needed to change how I was working... I voluntarily sought management training and leadership coaching.”

“I acknowledge that I can have a rhetorical, professorial tone in the room, and that can be perceived by some as condescending, and that I can be defensive in creative conversations and debates,” Spottiswood added. “I remain strongly committed to improving my communication style and skills, and to being a more inclusive leader—ensuring that writers and artists are not just heard, but feel listened to, respected, safe and valued.”

CBS declined the Times’ request for comment, deferring to Warner Bros. for a statement. A representative for the network did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request.