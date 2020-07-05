CBS Anchor: Trump Admin Has Stonewalled Us on Dr. Fauci Interview Requests
CBS News anchor Margaret Brennan kicked off Sunday’s broadcast of Face the Nation by informing viewers that the White House has been ignoring their requests to interview the administration’s public health experts amid a surging coronavirus pandemic.
“We are committed to bringing you the facts about the virus and the most knowledgeable guests that we can,” she said. “We think it’s important for our viewers to hear from Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control. But we have not been able to get our requests for Dr. Fauci approved by the Trump administration in the last three months, and the CDC—not at all. We will continue our efforts.”
Fauci’s last appearance on the CBS Sunday talk show was exactly three months ago—on April 5. A senior White House official recently told CNN that the administration isn’t currently approving TV interview requests for Fauci and other high-profile coronavirus task force experts. Fauci’s last appearance on U.S. TV was June 12—nearly a month ago.