CBS Chief Takes ‘Full Responsibility’ for Grammys Bad Bunny Fiasco
MESSY
CBS CEO and president George Cheeks says the network is “re-examining the closed captioning process for all live entertainment events” following a debacle at the Grammys during Bad Bunny’s performance and acceptance speech. Lyrics to his hits “El Apagón” and “Después de la Playa” were not translated into closed captions during his performance, leaving “singing in non-English” to be displayed on screens. When he later gave his acceptance speech, “speaking in non-English” showed up in closed captions for the comments he made in Spanish. “Regrettably, errors were made with respect to the closed captioning of his performance and subsequent acceptance speech,” Cheeks wrote in a letter to Rep. Robert Garcia, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The CBS chief said he took “full responsibility” for the snafu and stressed that “diversity” is a top priority in the network’s programming.