CBS Conducting Internal Review After Sharon Osbourne’s Piers Morgan Outburst
‘EDUCATE ME!’
CBS has launched an internal review of The Talk after an outburst from Sharon Osbourne on Wednesday defending Piers Morgan. CBS told People, “We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace. All matters related to the Wednesday episode of The Talk are currently under internal review.” Osbourne lent support to Morgan, but when co-host Sheryl Underwood asked what she would say to people who believe Morgan had expressed racist sentiments, Osbourne lashed out: “I will ask you again Sheryl, I’ve been asking you during the break and I’m asking you again, and don’t try and cry because if anyone should be crying it should be me. Educate me! Tell me when you have heard him say racist things.” She later issued an apology for the statements.
Morgan stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain after questioning the validity of the mental health concerns Meghan Markle expressed in her interview with Oprah. Morgan’s co-hosts said on-air that the comments were inappropriate.