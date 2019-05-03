CBS Head of Casting, Peter Golden, Departs Amid Inappropriate Behavior Allegations

CBS' longtime head of casting, Peter Golden, is reportedly leaving the network after allegations of inappropriate conduct were made against him. According to Variety, Golden is accused of discouraging minorities from being cast on CBS shows and making other offensive comments during the casting process. In one HR complaint, Golden allegedly asked a colleague if an actor looked “too gay” to make an appearance on CBS. Former CBS Entertainment diversity and inclusion executive Whitney Davis also alleged that Golden did not find “minority performers to be as talented as white actors,” according to the report. None of the complaints against Golden were related to sexual misconduct. A CBS spokesperson confirmed Golden's departure, but would not comment on the complaints against him. Golden reportedly did not respond to requests for comment.