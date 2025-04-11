CBS has lost its distribution rights to Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!, following a tentative court ruling that administered the rights to Sony instead.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Kevin Brazile rejected CBS’ bid for a preliminary injunction Thursday, that would have effectively blocked Sony from assuming distribution. He stated that “Sony can begin distributing the shows and need not deliver episodes to CBS,” according to CBS News.

Sony, which produces the two seasoned game shows, filed a complaint in October last year alleging that CBS breached its contract by entering unauthorized licensing agreements. They claimed the network was licensing the two popular shows at below-market rates, failed to maximize advertising revenue, and hindered the shows’ distribution, marketing, and advertising sales by allegedly laying off individuals on their respective teams, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

(L-R) Actors James Denton, Bebe Neuwirth and Neil Patrick Harris during a rehearsal for Celebrity Jeopardy at Radio City Music Hall on October 08, 2006 in New York City. Scott Wintrow/Getty Images

After Sony assumed distribution in February, CBS sought, and was granted, a restraining order which allowed it to redistribute the game shows.

In a statement following the court’s decision Thursday, CBS Media Ventures announced its intent to appeal Brazile’s tentative ruling.

“This is only a preliminary ruling based on partial evidence, not the outcome of the full case,” CBS Media Ventures said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch. “We’re confident once all the evidence is heard at trial, we will prevail on the merits. In today’s ruling, the court itself recognized the balance of harm tips in CBS’ favor, so we will ask the appellate court for a stay pending our appeal.”

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures Television said they were “gratified by the Court’s ruling” and were looking forward to distributing Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!.

“We are gratified by the Court’s ruling today and we look forward to distributing our shows, Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, to the 200+ stations that license and count on this programming in the U.S. and around the world, and the millions of fans who tune in to these beloved game shows every week,” Sony Pictures Television said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.