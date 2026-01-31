CBS News Star Hire Busted Sucking Up to ‘Outrageous’ Epstein

One of CBS News’ newest “star” contributors appears in the latest tranche of Epstein Files over 1,700 times.

The 52-year-old anti-aging influencer Peter Attia, hired by CBS News‘ MAGA-curious editor-in-chief Bari Weiss earlier this week, was in regular communication with the disgraced financier until Epstein was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges and later killed himself in 2019.

Peter Attia in 2022. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Dozens of emails between Attia and Epstein outline the pair’s seemingly playful friendship. Attia joked with the pedophile and even voiced concern for his legal well-being after serious allegations against Epstein came out.

In June of 2015, Attia gushed in an email to Epstein that the “worst” part about being his friend is that “the life you lead is so outrageous, and yet I can’t tell a soul.”

Peter Attia's email to Epstein. Department of Justice

The message was written on June 24, 2015, seven years after Epstein was arrested on procuring a child for prostitution and four years before he was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges.

In 2016, Attia grotesquely wrote to Epstein, “P***y is, indeed, low carb. Still awaiting results on gluten content, though.”

Attia's joke to Epstein. Department of Justice

In December 2018, Attia asked Epstein if there was any legal “fallout” from a recent story, an apparent reference to the bombshell November 2018 Miami Herald story by Julie K. Brown that identified 80 of Epstein’s victims.

Attia checked in on Epstein after a bombshell November 2018 Miami Herald report. Department of Justice

Neither Attia nor CBS News immediately responded to a request for comment, and Attia has yet to respond to his appearance in the latest Epstein files document dump.

Attia is a controversial longevity influencer and podcaster who founded Early Medical, a program that promises to improve “your chance of living the longest, healthiest life you can.” The program costs $2,500.

The podcaster is also the author of Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity, a New York Times bestseller promoting various strategies to lengthen and improve one’s quality of life. Several critics have accused him of being a “wellness grifter‚” arguing that he’s akin to a snake oil salesman.

Attia is among several controversial figures hired by Weiss earlier this week.

Others include conservative historian Niall Ferguson, who resigned from Stanford’s free speech program after emails leaked of him asking for “opposition research” on a left-wing student; conservative author Elliot Ackerman, who advocates for reinstating the draft and calls five-time draft dodger Donald Trump a “combat leader”; and “wellness bro” YouTuber Andrew Huberman, an accused “pseudoscience” grifter who hawks dietary supplements sold through partner companies on his website.

Bari Weiss's wife, Nellie Bowles (left), appears in the Epstein files. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Uber, X and The

Attia is the second person connected to Weiss’s CBS News takeover named in Friday’s Epstein files release.

Nellie Bowles, Weiss’ journalist wife, exchanged emails with Epstein in September and October of 2018. In those emails, Epstein asked Bowles, “When ste [sic] you and your babe back in NYC?”, an apparent reference to Weiss.