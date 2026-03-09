CBS News Star Flees After Network’s MAGA Makeover

A rising star at CBS News has abruptly exited the network amid its apparent rightward turn.

Scott MacFarlane, a CBS justice correspondent, announced his surprise departure in a note he shared with colleagues on LinkedIn earlier Monday.

“To my incredible colleagues at CBS: As Tom mentioned on our 9am call, I want to personally let you know that my work will soon no longer appear on CBS News. This is my decision, and I appreciate the bosses at CBS for understanding it,” MacFarlane wrote.

MacFarlane's departure came as a surprise to some of his colleagues. LinkedIn/LinkedIn

“I will always value the opportunity I had to work alongside the talented and committed professionals here. I’m proud to have had the words “CBS correspondent” next to my name—always will be,” he continued.

“For the next phase of my career, I look forward to some independence and finding new spaces to share my work in line with my personal goals. I thank you all. The work will not stop, and I’ll always be a call away.”

MacFarlane used social media platforms. Screenshot/Instagra/CBS News

The Syracuse alum, who joined CBS News in 2021, made a name for himself at the network through both his broadcasts and his fluency on social media, where he regularly shared reporting insights and other beat-related content.

His search for “independence” comes as CBS News’ editorial independence has been brought into question under nepo-billionaire media baron David Ellison’s Skydance, which took over Paramount.

Trump ally Ellison quickly installed anti-woke warrior Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief—a move that fueled speculation her appointment was aimed at currying favor with the former president as Ellison pursued Warner Bros. Discovery. Ellison successfully acquired WBD—which includes CNN—last month.

David Ellison, the chairman and chief executive officer of Paramount Skydance Corp., at Trump's State of the Union address last week. Anna Moneymaker/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Weiss kicked off her tenure in October by censoring stories the Trump administration wouldn’t like and launching a town hall series featuring Trumpy characters Erika Kirk and JD Vance. She also installed MAGA-coded anchor Tony Dokoupil as the network’s Evening News anchor and has been called out by staffers who chafe against her “clearly defined political agenda.” Last year, Weiss greeted Trump with a kiss.

In her latest controversy, the pro-Israel editor-in-chief has reportedly abandoned the network’s standards on objectivity to go all in on promoting President Donald Trump’s deadly war against Iran.

MacFarlane, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, is the latest in a string of departures from the network.

Weiss hosted the CBS town hall with Erika Kirk. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Earlier this month, Anderson Cooper announced that he would leave his correspondent role at 60 Minutes, calling it “one of the great honors of my career” amid reports that he was feeling increasingly uncomfortable with what sources described as a “rightward direction” at CBS News under Weiss’ leadership.

“Buckle up,” one CBS News staffer told Zeteo this month regarding the network’s coverage. “Propaganda-palooza.”

That same month, longevity specialist Peter Attia left his position as a contributor at the network just weeks after Weiss appointed him after he was named in the latest tranche of Jeffrey Epstein files.

The Daily Beast has reached out to CBS for comment.