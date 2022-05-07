CHEAT SHEET
    CBS Exec Who Sat Next to Biden at Correspondents' Dinner Tests Positive for COVID

    Justin Rohrlich

    The president and CEO of CBS—who was seated next to President Biden at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last Saturday—has COVID. CBS on Friday confirmed that George Cheeks, who was unmasked during the event, tested positive for the virus on Thursday. He is fully vaccinated and boosted, and tested negative before attending the dinner, as well as on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, according to the network. “He is feeling fine and working from home,” CBS said in a statement. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that Biden had tested negative the day before. It remains unclear if he has been tested since.

