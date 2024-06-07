CCTV Deepens the Mystery of TV Doc’s Disappearance in Greece

Newly surfaced CCTV footage appears to show British TV doctor Michael Mosley strolling through a small Greek town less than half an hour after he was last seen by his wife leaving a nearby beach, offering investigators a clue in the timeline of his disappearance.

Dressed in black with his face partially obscured by a hat and carrying an umbrella over his shoulder, the BBC presenter appears in the footage walking along a main road in Pedi, a town on the Greek island of Symi, near where he was vacationing with his wife. The footage is timestamped to 1:50 p.m. local time, about 20 minutes after Mosley left his wife at St. Nicholas Beach to go for a walk along a cliffside path.

After Mosley was reported missing on Wednesday evening by his wife, cops feared that the 67-year-old may have fallen from the cliffside walk while en route to Pedi. But with the discovery of the new footage, it appears that Mosley at least survived the initial walk and made it to the nearby village.

“We know now that he crossed the path, that he made it to the other side and got to Pedi,” a police officer told The Sun, confirming that Mosley was the man in the footage. “Now we have to look at all the possible paths he could have taken from there.”

Multiple agencies are cooperating in the ongoing search and rescue effort, using drones and volunteer help from divers and firefighters to comb the Aegean island in search of the doctor. Eleftherios Papakalodoukas, the mayor of Symi, said the search party would expand to the seas after turning up nothing on land, but expressed how bizarre Mosley’s vanishing was.

“This is a small place and it is difficult for a man to just disappear,” Papakalodoukas said.