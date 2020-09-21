CDC Acknowledges That COVID-19 Mainly Spreads Through the Air in Unannounced Website Update
‘BEYOND SIX FEET’
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made a fundamental change to its COVID-19 guidance last week but, curiously, didn’t issue an announcement about the changes. In an update to its website, the CDC confirmed what has long been suspected—that the virus spreads mainly through the air via respiratory droplets that are expelled by people when they talk, breathe, cough, sneeze, or sing. The site now reads: “There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond six feet (for example, during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes).” The CDC has long resisted the idea that the virus spreads any further than six feet through the air. The updated guidance also now directs people to “stay at least six feet away from others, whenever possible,” where it previously suggested maintaining “good social distance” of about six feet.