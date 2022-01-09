CHEAT SHEET
    CDC Adds Aruba to Growing No-Go COVID Travel Zone List

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    The picturesque tourist island of Aruba off the coast of South America now joins a plethora of other hot tourist spots on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Category 4 risk list. Americans are cautioned against traveling there due to a high incidence of COVID-19 cases. The CDC makes the designation based on a formula when more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents are recorded. Other countries on the list are France, Italy, Germany, Greece, Ireland, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and the U.K.

