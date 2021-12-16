CDC Advisers Recommend Getting Pfizer or Moderna Booster Over J&J

Read it at The Washington Post
Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a notice Thursday recommending the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines over Johnson & Johnson for vaccines or boosters. The J&J shot has been linked to an extremely rare but severe blood clotting issue that has killed seven women and two men of the 14 million who have received it. The agency itself will decide whether to adopt its advisers recommendation within the next day, according to The Washington Post. The CDC halted distribution of the shot in April for 10 days.