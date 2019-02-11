CDC Blames Spike in Teen Tobacco Use on Vaping, Juul

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNBC
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is blaming nicotine vaping devices like the popular Juul brand for single-handedly causing a spike in tobacco use among teenagers. According to the National Youth Tobacco Survey released Monday, over the course of a year, the number of high school students using tobacco products, which include e-cigarettes, increased by about 38 percent. The spike threatens to erase years of progress curbing youth tobacco use. The survey results translate to about 27 percent of high school students using tobacco products in 2018, the CDC said. And in 2018, nearly 21 percent of high school students vaped, up from nearly 12 percent from the previous year.